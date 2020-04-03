DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1,848.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL opened at $32.74 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

