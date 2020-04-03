Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,224 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

ITUB stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.12. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

