DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 319.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,983,000 after acquiring an additional 840,367 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 977,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,444,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,549 shares during the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $18.90 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from to in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

