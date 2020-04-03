DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $4.98 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,350 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in CF Industries by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 911.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CF shares. Stephens downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of CF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

