DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after purchasing an additional 76,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $146.37 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.