First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.25% of First Majestic Silver worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $5,673,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.67 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

