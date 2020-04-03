DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.27. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $254.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

