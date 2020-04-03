Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,462 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 484.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

