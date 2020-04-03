DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 32,300 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 266.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $3,077,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $510,745,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $9,620,000.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.19.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.