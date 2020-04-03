CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,161.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.08.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

