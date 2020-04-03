DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 329,162 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329,162 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in B2Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

