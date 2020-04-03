Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Decreased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $1,073,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,314. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $184.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.