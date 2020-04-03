Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 58,239 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

