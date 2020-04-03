Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 58,239 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43.
In related news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.