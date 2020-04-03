DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324,379 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MFC opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.