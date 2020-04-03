Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,772 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 40,863 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

