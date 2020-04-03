$0.29 EPS Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.47. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Proto Labs from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $48,493,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $12,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.29 EPS Expected for Proto Labs Inc This Quarter
$0.29 EPS Expected for Proto Labs Inc This Quarter
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in LYFT Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in LYFT Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,354 Shares of Essent Group Ltd
Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,354 Shares of Essent Group Ltd
Toro Co Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC
Toro Co Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC
Black Knight Inc Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC
Black Knight Inc Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report