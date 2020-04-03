$0.29 EPS Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.47. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Proto Labs from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $48,493,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $12,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.