Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,352,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIT opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

