Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 521,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of LYFT worth $96,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LYFT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in LYFT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 1,315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LYFT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on LYFT from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

LYFT stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $76.10.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,722 shares of company stock valued at $951,261 in the last 90 days.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

