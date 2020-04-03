Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 80,354 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Essent Group worth $96,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,745,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 198,168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,436 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $68,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.