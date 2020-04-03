Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,543,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $99,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

