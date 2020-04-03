Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 38,904 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $100,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

POR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

