Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,679 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $100,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of CSL opened at $118.02 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

