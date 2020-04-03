Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Coupa Software worth $102,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Coupa Software by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management lifted its position in Coupa Software by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 204,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.88. Coupa Software Inc has a 12-month low of $87.20 and a 12-month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at $224,322.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,260 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,904. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

