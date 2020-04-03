Geode Capital Management LLC Has $103.72 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,167,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,033 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $103,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

