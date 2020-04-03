Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Crown worth $109,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $5,077,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Crown by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.