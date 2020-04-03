Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,335 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $109,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.32. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.97.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

