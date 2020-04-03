Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,545 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of Emcor Group worth $105,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 799,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Emcor Group stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

