Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $105,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 136.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 284.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.20.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $112.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

