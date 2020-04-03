Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 53,126 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Universal Display worth $107,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after buying an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after buying an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,418,000 after buying an additional 199,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 303,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,537,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 223,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin purchased 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.45.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.