Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Molina Healthcare worth $109,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 401,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,491,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

