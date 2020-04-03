Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 203,357 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $106,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

