Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $106,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 387,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $107.83 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

