Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,757 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $106,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FWONK stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

