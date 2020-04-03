Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 67,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of RPM International worth $110,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on RPM International from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

RPM International stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.