Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.60 ($68.14).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €62.20 ($72.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.81. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a fifty-two week high of €61.20 ($71.16). The stock has a market cap of $741.40 million and a P/E ratio of -22.41.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

