Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Docusign worth $112,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $98.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,191,299 shares of company stock valued at $169,776,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.