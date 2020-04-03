Geode Capital Management LLC Has $112.72 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $112,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

