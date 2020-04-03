Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 130,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of Targa Resources worth $113,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

