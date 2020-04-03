Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,428,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $113,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

WTR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

