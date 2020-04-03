Geode Capital Management LLC Has $114.17 Million Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Trade Desk worth $114,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.13.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total value of $1,614,907.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,199 shares of company stock worth $35,514,934. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day moving average is $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.48. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

