Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 558,408 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,377,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $114,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vereit by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Vereit by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vereit by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.10. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.