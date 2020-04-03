Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,627 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Unum Group worth $117,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 262,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 791,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 83,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.