Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 166,279 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $118,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.69%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

