Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,924 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $118,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cognex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $19,242,210,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

