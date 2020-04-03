Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,625 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Mosaic worth $119,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mosaic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,965 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:MOS opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

