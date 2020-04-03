Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Aramark worth $119,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Aramark by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aramark by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Aramark by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Aramark by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

