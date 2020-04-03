Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 373,281 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,598,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,281 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $119,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,531,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

FTI stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

