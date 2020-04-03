Franklin Resources Inc. Has $115.55 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,184,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,945,216 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.91% of Alamos Gold worth $115,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,211,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,742,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Alamos Gold by 6,874.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,790,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 1,765,236 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,663,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,874,000 after buying an additional 1,443,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Bank of America downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

AGI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.