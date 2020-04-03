Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,174,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of KKR & Co Inc worth $121,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

KKR opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.