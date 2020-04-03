Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of ABIOMED worth $120,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,449,000 after acquiring an additional 364,505 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 169,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 55,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.54. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $288.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.80.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.